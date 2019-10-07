ADB approves loan of $200mn for BISP

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday approved a $200 million loan as additional financing to support the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The amount is additional financing issued by the bank for the social development project which supports more than 5 million eligible families across the country through over $3.6 billion in total cash transfers so far.

According to the press release, ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang also weighed in on the loan, saying that the additional financing would support further institutional strengthening

“A policy research unit will also be established within BISP to help monitor and improve the performance of ongoing programmes and design new cost-effective and evidence-based initiatives.”

“These include programmes such as poverty graduation programs and conditional cash transfers for health and nutrition in line with global best practices,” he added.