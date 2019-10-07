Supreme Court postponed Sharif’s bail proceedings in Al-Azizia case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday postponed proceedings into a petition pertaining to the Al-Azizia Reference and Judge Arshad Malik video case, according to reports.

Reportedly, the court remarked that until the appeal was not heard, the petitioner s sentence could not be suspended.

The court further stated that due to the winter holidays, the appeals could not be heard immediately.

Sharif’s legal team had last week pleaded with the court to suspend his sentence and release him on bail.

Earlier, the IHC s registrar office had raised some administrative objections to the petition, however, it was fixed for hearing after some delay.

Nawaz’s lead defense lawyer Khawaja Haris insisted that the court hear the case as the appeal has been fixed for hearing after the court holidays, which end on Tuesday.

Last week, the IHC Registrar’s Office had raised some administrative objections to the petition as the legal team submitted with it over 4,000 documents, including papers in foreign languages. Some documents were not readable due to which the petition was fixed for hearing after a delay.

But on September 19, the Islamabad High Court granted all three bail after suspending their sentences. NAB’s appeal against the suspension of the sentence remains pending before the SC.

Since September 2017, Nawaz has appeared before the accountability courts some 165 times, according to the former premier himself.