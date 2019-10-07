ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) suspended on Monday Balochistan High Court’s (BHC) election tribunal’s ruling of declaring the election of Qasim Suri null and void.

Suri had challenged his disqualification for alleged irregularities in the election process through a petition in an apex court, and a decision in this regard was made early on Monday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprised of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, heard the case.

An election tribunal had declared his victory from National Assembly seat NA-265 (Quetta-II) as null and void and ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-polling in the constituency.

Advocate Naeem Bukhari representing Suri had filed a petition in the supreme court pleading to declare the decision of the election tribunal as void.