Taliban Commanders released by US in exchange for Indian engineers

Top Taliban Commanders have been released by US military in exchange for Indian engineers in Afghanistan.

The United States on Sunday released 11 Afghan Taliban leaders in Afghanistan under a swap deal as part of a major confidence building measure to revive the peace process, at least two Taliban leaders said.

The freed Taliban include governors in Taliban rule for Kunar and Nimroz provinces Sheikh Abdul Rahim and Maulvi Rashid respectively and Aziz ur Rahman, also known as Ehsanullah, the nephew of the Taliban deputy chief Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Taliban were freed from the Bagram prison under the US control and handed over to the Taliban leaders in the northern Baghlan province in their controlled areas.

He said the Taliban leaders were released by the US in exchange for three Indian engineers, who were among a group of seven engineers kidnapped from Baghlan in May 2018.

Taliban never officially claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the Indian engineers. However, Taliban sources say the Indian engineers were held hostage by the Taliban .

The US, Taliban and the Afghan government did not offer any comments on the swap deal. However, dozens of Taliban social media handlers posted photographs and videos of the freed Taliban .