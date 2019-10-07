LHC acquits three men in murder case of NAB chief's parents

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has acquitted three people who were sentenced to death. The accused were convicted in the murder case of NAB chairman justice retired Javed Iqbal’s parents. However, they are released now due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Notably, Javed’s parents were found dead in the guarded house in 2011. According to the police investigation report, Javed Iqbal’s stepbrother Naved Iqbal killed his parents over a dispute which was monetary in nature.

The three men were sentenced to death by the sessions court in 2016 after multiple hearings.

However, in a Lahore High Court verdict, a two-member bench said that there was not enough evidence against the earlier suspects to be held guilty and reversed the sessions court’s verdict.

In their appeal against the verdict by the sessions court, the men had said that the police arrested them merely over the basis of suspicion. They further maintained that there were no witnesses against them and the police had been unable to produce sufficient evidence before the court. They pledged the LHC to overturn the verdict and acquit them on the grounds of insufficient evidence.