Influential person's guards beat up teen boy in Karachi, claims mother

A teenage boy in Saba Commercial Area of Karachi’s posh neighborhood, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 5, was reportedly assaulted by a dignitary’s security personals.

The victim’s mother lamented that her son, 18-year-old Najam, had gone to Darakhshan, Saba Commercial Area, to get some food. Najam, however, could not immediately give the way to security guards. Consequently, they held him and hit him hard where there were several witnesses.

Najam’s mother further revealed that the witnesses told her the security guards were employed by Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and the leader of the Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP).

She also alleged that the security guards threatened and intimidated the teenage boy and that the police, despite her call, took no action.

According to report, Najam’s mother then went to Darakhshan police station.

In contrast, the superintendent of police (SP) for Clifton area, Suhai Aziz, asserted while addressing the media that he would probe into the incident. In case, if it was true that police did not arrest the security guards on the spot, strict action would be taken against the officers.

All evidence, including footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the surroundings, would be analysed in this regard, she added.