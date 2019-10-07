Air Vice-Marshal Sajid Habib joined the PAF flying branch in 1978

Air Vice-Marshal (Rtd.) Sajid Habib was commissioned in the air force on Oct 20, 1978, in Flying Branch. He has commanded a fighters’ squadron, a wing and an operational airbase.

He has also served as defence and air attaché at the Pakistan embassy in Turkey. In his staff appointments, he has served at air headquarters as director-general, air intelligence.

He is a graduate of Flying Instructors’ School, Combat Commanders’ School, Turkish War College and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He holds a master’s degree in War Studies and is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (mil).