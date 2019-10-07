Air Vice-Marshal Sajid Habib joined the PAF flying branch in 1978

Air Vice-Marshal (Rtd.) Sajid Habib was commissioned in the air force on Oct 20, 1978, in Flying Branch. He has commanded a fighters’ squadron, a wing and an operational airbase.https://dailytimes.com.pk/assets/uploads/2019/10/07/VIDEO-2019-10-07-11-51-42.mp4He has also served as defence and air attaché at the Pakistan embassy in Turkey. In his staff appointments, he has served at air headquarters as director-general, air intelligence. He is a graduate of Flying Instructors’ School, Combat Commanders’ School, Turkish War College and National Defence University, Islamabad.He holds a master’s degree in War Studies and is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (mil).