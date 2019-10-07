Pakistan rejects Indian Defence Minister’s comments on FATF

Pakistan rejects the recent comments made by the Indian Defence Minister claiming that “FATF can any time blacklist Pakistan…”

The statement reinforces the state’s concerns, repeatedly highlighted to the FATF membership, about India’s attempts to politicize the FATF proceedings to further its narrow, partisan objectives.

India’s incessant smear against Pakistan and blatant partisanship also call into question its credentials to be co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Joint Group that reviews Pakistan’s progress to implement the FATF Action Plan. Our concerns in this regard have been previously brought to the attention of FATF members.

We hope that the broader FATF membership would take cognizance of India’s continuing malicious campaign against Pakistan and reject any attempt aimed at politicizing the FATF proceedings. It is important for FATF to ensure that the process remains fair and unbiased.