Dengue claims two more lives in Rawalpindi, toll rises to 35

At least two more people have died owing to dengue in the garrison city on Sunday, taking the toll from the viral fever to 35 for the year.

Despite the health emergency imposed by the provincial government, number of dengue patients continues to increase and 160 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi in 24 hours. The latest deaths were reported in allied hospitals and the victims included 50-year-old Shabbir of Siddiqui Chowk and two-year-old Sajid, a resident of Misrial Road. With 160 new cases, total number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi has climbed to 6638.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses. Dengue fever is also spreading in Balochistan and four more dengue viral fever cases were reported in Quetta on Sunday.

Focal Person, Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital said four persons of s family from Spiny Road of the provincial capital have been tested positive with dengue virus. He further added that these persons had been to Karachi where they were infected with dengue virus.

Earlier four persons of Satellite Town and Aghburg areas of Quetta were brought to Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital with high fever.

Focal Person further added that more than 3000 patients have so far been brought to different hospitals of the province on suspicion of being infected with dengue virus out of them 1700 patients have been tested positive.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the dengue situation is improving in the federal capital due to integrated strategy adopted on daily basis.

He was chairing a meeting to review dengue situation on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Health, DG Health, Executive Directors of hospitals and administration of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.