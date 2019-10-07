Pakistan to teach India a lesson: Pervez Musharraf

Former president and founder of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf lashed out at India for repeatedly extending threats to Pakistan, on Sunday.

India has been time and again threatening Pakistan despite the latter’s peace overtures, he said while addressing an event organised in connection with the foundation day of the party from Dubai via video link.

“The Pakistani nation and Pakistan Army will fight till the last drop of their blood,” Musharraf said, warning the neighbhouring country that they will teach it a lesson when it came to the battleground.

“Perhaps, the Indian army has forgotten the Kargil war,” he said, recalling that India had to seek the United States president’s help to make Pakistan pull out its army from Kargil.

He vowed to continue supporting Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been facing an unprecedented lockdown in India-Held Kashmir (IHK).

Meanwhile, normal life remained crippled in IHK and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to the continued military siege on the 63rd consecutive day on Sunday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that people continue to face immense hardships due to the heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communication. All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against the repeal of the special status of the territory by India.