Ministers visit PML president

Federal Ministers Brig (R) Ejaz Shah and Fawwad Hussain Chaudhry called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) president and former prime minister Ch Shujat Hussain at his residence on Sunday and inquired about his welfare.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged about national political situation whereas Brigadier Ejaz Shah and Fawwad Chaudhry opined that Ch Shujat Hussain is a seasoned politician and his services for the country cannot be forgotten.

Separately, Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Vehari Muhammad Ayub Khan Saldera, independent candidate PP-231 Imran Ayub Khan Saldera and former nazim Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Saldera called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence on Sunday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League.

Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was also present on this occasion.

The objective of our politics has always remained improving conditions of the common and poor man and this is that as the Punjab chief minister undertook such welfare works which are ideal and unparalleled; people remember these works even today, said Elahi.

The way Imran Khan had presented the Kashmir issue in the United Nations was plausible, India is resorting to all sorts of oppression and suppression on unarmed Kashmiris, Insha Allah Kashmiris will soon be breathing in free atmosphere, he said.