Verification process underway to hunt out ‘ghost’ Khasadar, Levies personnel

First ever verification of Khasadar and Levies personnel began in Landi Kotal on Sunday. It is to be mentioned here that there are approximately four thousand Khasadar and Levies persons deployed in Khyber district and since last week authentication of Khasadar and Levies have been started in Jamrud and Bara tehsils. District Police Officer, Muhammad Hussain said that the purpose of the verification was to hunt out the ghost Khasadar and Levies personnel and to halt the proxy personnel from executing fake duties. He maintained that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department directed them to complete the process within a month. He added that after verification lists of the verified officials would be send to Inspector General Police, KP and then in phases they would be granted degree worth of.