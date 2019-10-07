JUI-F not to be allowed to create instability in country: Ch Sarwar

The plan of Jamiat Uleme-e-Islam (JUI-F) to turn the country into a battlefield is enmity against the public, and we will not let them push the country towards instability and will foil their agenda, said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday.

He hoped that the democratic political parties will not support JUI-F in its misadventures.

The Punjab governor expressed these views in a meeting with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawwad Chaudhry at his residence. Political situation of the country, administrative issues of government and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

In another development, delegations of overseas Pakistanis led by Chaudhry Aslam, Muhammad Mumtaz from Glasgow, and Chaudhry Parvez from London called on Chaudhry Sarwar. He tuned into the issues of overseas Pakistanis while they commended the governor on the initiatives of government for welfare of Pakistani Diaspora.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is dragging the country out of an economic crises, but unfortunately some parties with the ideology of chaos and anarchy are conspiring to push the country towards instability which is in no way in the benefit of our nation or country. This kind of politics will consequently affect the nation adversely and the country, said Sarwar while talking to the delegation.

He once again made it clear that the Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI) government will go on to complete its constitutional term of five years, as it had received the mandate in the 2018 elections. It is our legal and constitutional right to complete the five year tenure and opposition’s plan to topple government will only remain a farfetched dream, he added.

Because of the curfew in Kashmir and Indian atrocities, the regional situation is in front of the whole nation and under these circumstances the politics of agitation will affect the Kashmir cause, country is in dire need of solidarity and unity, said the governor while referencing the issue of Kashmir.

Addressing the delegates of overseas Pakistanis, he said that the PTI government is delivering on the promises made to the overseas Pakistanis. It was the first time in the history of Pakistan that special courts for overseas Pakistanis had been established and three judges in Lahore High Court, while one judge in each district is deciding cases of overseas Pakistanis under fast track system.

The governor went on to appreciate the efforts of overseas Pakistanis and said that our Diaspora plays pivotal role in economic well being of the country and their issues will be dealt on priority bases.