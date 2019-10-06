Iqra and Farhan Saeed bag Best Actor awards for ‘Suno Chanda’

The 7th Hum Awards were eagerly-awaited by those who love watching Pakistani dramas.

While the night was filled with thrilling performances and who-wore-what questions, everybody wanted to know who would take home the Best Actor awards.

Actress Iqra Aziz bagged the Best Actor (Female) and Farhan Saeed the Best Actor (Male) awards in popular choice for their drama serial ‘Suno Chanda’.

Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz’s on-screen pairing in ‘Suno Chanda’ was lauded by many people. That is also why the two got the Best Couple title (popular and jury) for their performances.

Farhan also shared the happy news with his two million followers on Instagram. “Congratulations to my family of two million and all the Suno Chanda fans for this, can’t thank you guys enough for all this love and support you have always shown,” he wrote.

Noman Ijaz and Yumna Zaidi, two of the finest actors in the industry, won the award for the Best Actor Male and Best Female for jury respectively, for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila. Their drama serial also won the best drama award by jury’s choice.

Ijaz also won two others awards, for best actor in negative role and most impactful character title for DSJHS.

The brains behind DSJHS and critically-acclaimed Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Kashif Nisar bagged the award for best director.

Bee Gul, who has written plays and films like ‘Talkhiyaan’, ‘Pehchaan’, ‘Kaun Qamar Ara’, ‘Firdous ki Dozakh’ and ‘Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila’ won the Best Writer Drama Serial award.