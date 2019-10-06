Hrithik Roshan shares his fitness regime

He is considered one of the most attractive male celebrities in India. He has bagged titles like ‘Sexiest Asian Man’, ‘Hottest Man on Planet’ and of course Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’ over the years. But what is the secret behind his chiselled physique? Sharing his fitness regime, actor Hrithik Roshan told IANS, “Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles.”

For his film “Super 30”, Hrithik had to put on weight to get into the character of Maths teacher Anand Kumar. And after wrapping “Super 30”, he had to prepare for his film “War” in which he plays the role of Kabir, who has a muscular body.

“It was a delight to work with Tiger. One of the best things about him is that he is very hard working. And only he could bring me back on my toes during ‘War’ after getting lenient with my workouts and diet during ‘Super 30’. I couldn’t be complacent with him around,” he added.