‘Alif’ opens to massive applause racking up a million YouTube views within hours

The highly-anticipated drama serial ‘Alif’ after hitting television screens on Saturday has managed to charm the audiences with just one episode only as the figures soar through the skies.

The moving tale being aired on Geo Television’s entertainment channel Harpal Geo surged high up the charts merely hours after getting unveiled on YouTube as it racked up more than one million views.

The Haseeb Hassan-directorial has become the talk of town on all social media platforms as fans find themselves completely entwined with the heart-touching story, the stellar performances and the beguiling cinematography.

Soon after the first episode aired on Harpal Geo as well as YouTube, ‘Alif’ also managed to attain the spot of Twitter’s number one trend in Pakistan with social media users singing praises of the much-awaited show’s magnificent opening.

The show, based on Umera Ahmed’s novel by the same name, comprises of a star-cast including Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Ali, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahsan Khan, Kubra Khan, Manzar Sehbai, Saleem Mairaj and Lubna Aslam.