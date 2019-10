ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said the allegations leveled by traders on the accountability watchdog were unjustified.

Javed Iqbal said NAB does not formulate business policies. The Chairman said NAB took measures for the betterment of business community.

Removing the smokescreen from the sky, the Chairman NAB said he never demanded arbitrary authority. Javed Iqbal said NAB is working independently within the law.