MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Senator Chris Van Hollen Saturday reiterated the demand for the lifting of curfew and communications blackout in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The US Senator Chris Van Hollen accompanying US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W.Jones paid a visit to the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakriya on the first day of 780th three-day Urs ceremonies to pay respect to the renowned saint.