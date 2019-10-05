Ali Azmat is the ultimate rockstar: Mahira

VJ-turned-actress Mahira Khan believes there is only one rockstar that is Ali Azmat. Before flying for Paris, she gave an interview in which she described Ali Azmat as the ultimate rockstar of Pakistan.

“There is only one rockstar this country has created. What a man, what a guy!” she said.

“He is exactly who he is and he’s been like that forever – even when I was a fan and me and my best friend would follow him around and he’s always been that guy,” Khan shared.

Khan and Azmat are working on ‘The Legend Of Maula Jutt’. The releasing date of the film has not been announced yet.

Azmat calls Khan by another name which is ‘a serial rejector.’

Moreover, she added, “Although lately, every time he meets me – what does he say? He calls me ‘Hey, serial rejecter’ and I’m like ‘who are you talking about’ and I have no idea who he’s talking about or whom I’ve rejected. So, it’s an inside joke but I don’t know it so I’m like okay, whatever, fine.”