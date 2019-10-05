Faizan, Haider give Northern early control in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Faizan Riaz and young Haider Ali cracked centuries to put Northern in early control of their first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match against Balochistan at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday. At the draw of stumps on the opening day, Northern, who won the toss and elected to bat, were well placed on 365 for the loss of five wickets in 85 overs in their first innings. Faizan was called-up from Northern’s Second XI squad for this match and he immediately made an impact. The right-hander was unbeaten on 113 off 175 balls at the close of play — his seventh century at this level. He has so far hit 13 fours and three sixes during his 257-minute stay at the wicket. Faizan was involved in a 130-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ali Sarfraz, who played well for his 50 that included seven boundaries. Giving Faizan company at the other end, at the close of play was Hammad Azam on five not out.

The 19-year-old Haider played an aggressive innings as he registered his maiden first-class century. The right-handed opener, who is featuring in his debut first-class season, was caught behind for 133 off 147 deliveries. He stroked 21 fours and two sixes. Earlier, Northern lost opener Zeeshan Malik (four) with just 10 runs on the board. But Haider stood firm and stitched useful partnerships of 61, 63 and 84 with captain Umar Amin (34), Rohail Nazir (14) and Faizan Riaz to take his team towards a position of strength. For Balochistan, Mohammad Asghar and Taj Wali took two wickets each for 62 and 96 runs, respectively. Both sides are looking for their first win in the tournament. They are placed at the bottom of the six-team points table with Balochistan on 23 points and Northern on 19.

Scores in brief:

Northern 365-5, 85 overs (Haider Ali 133, Faizan Riaz 113 not out, Ali Sarfraz 50, Umar Amin 34; Mohammad Asghar 2-62, Taj Wali 2-96) vs Balochistan.