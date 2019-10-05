SC to hear NAB pleas to cancel bail of Shehbaz on 22nd

The Supreme Court on Saturday fixed date for hearing the petitions filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

As per the details, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear the appeals against the bail granted to the PML-N president in the Saaf Pani and Ashiana housing project cases on October 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 10, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in the three NAB cases pertaining to Ashiana-e-Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Malik Shehzad had earlier reserved its verdict in the case. The court approved bail of Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, while bail of Fawad Hassan was approved in Ashiana-e-Iqbal case only.

It may be mentioned here that the accountability court, earlier this week, had extended the judicial remand of Shehbaz Sharif’s son and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz for another 14 days in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and illegal assets cases. The court will now hear the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on October 16, but it has already granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had also exempted Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam. A counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif had filed an application seeking exemption from appearance due to the National Assembly session.