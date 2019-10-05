15 dead in Balochistan road accidents

As many as 15 persons died, while 47 others were injured in different traffic accidents in Balochistan on Saturday.

A speeding Karachi-bound passenger coach coming from Pasni overturned near Bazi Top on the Coastal Highway, said Levies sources.

Resultantly, 11 passengers including women and children died while 11 others sustained injuries. On being informed, Pakistan Coast Guards, Levies and rescue teams reached the site and shifted dead bodies and injured to District Headquarter Hospital, Uthal and Navy Hospital, Uthal.

The critically injured were later shifted to Karachi for treatment. The dead bodies were handed over to heirs after completing necessary medico-legal formalities.

Separately, a speedy Quetta-bound van coming from Khuzdar collided with a Khuzdar-bound van coming from Surab on the National Highway.

As a result, five passengers died while 36 were wounded. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar, according to the levies.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives, Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langove directed the concerned authorities for providing best medical treatment and facilities to the injured.