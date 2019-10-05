JUI-F chief will fail in his designs of stoking instability, chaos: Firdous

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will fail in his designs of stoking instability and chaos in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Saturday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan. He said the incumbent government will complete its mandated period of five years with the backing and support of the masses.

She said the people will not turn up for the march and the students of seminaries will also disappoint Fazlur Rehman.

She said the people are fully aware of the tactics and religious card used by Fazlur Rehman to reach the treasury benches. The call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for march is contrary to the sentiments of the people. She said Fazlur Rehman has always practiced the politics based on vested interests. She said the two opposition parties whose leadership is facing corruption cases is using the shoulder of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to achieve their objectives.

The Special Assistant said the government will not hinder a peaceful protest but the timing warrants greater unity instead of anarchy. The march should be for Kashmir and not to dislodge the government.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said it is the first government which started implementation on the National Action Plan. She said the government has introduced Madrassa reforms program to enable the students of these institutions to get quality contemporary education.

On the economic front, the special assistant said the economy is moving forward on the positive trajectory and deficits are witnessing a decline. She said special measures are being taken to strengthen the agriculture sector.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting China from Monday and discuss bilateral economic and trade relations and the CPEC related projects with the Chinese leadership. The situation in occupied Kashmir and India’s aggression along the LOC will also come under discussion during talks between Pakistani and Chinese leadership.

Separately, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday lashed out at Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that he was propagating Azad March for self-interest.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said that the exploitation of seminary students had a long and dark history.

“Innocent kids have been used for nefarious political gains,” said Chaudhry.

Slamming the chief of Jamiat e Ulema Islam (JUIF) Chaudhry further stated that the Azadi March being held by Maulana Fazl was to halt and hinder the Madrassa reforms act.

“If the young and naive students of the madrassa, growing under the influence of religious clerics gain a sense of free thinking then the Maulana’s business would suffer,” quipped Fawad.

Chaudhry further stated that the protest march of Maulana was also to seek relevancy in the current political scenario as him and his politics have been deemed obsolete. Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.