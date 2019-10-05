AC declares second reference filed against Sharjeel Memon maintainable

The Accountability Court (AC) on Saturday declared the reference filed against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon maintainable. The AC rejecting the request of Sharjeel Memon’s private secretary Izhar Hussain declared the reference on assets beyond means maintainable. In the previous hearing, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had told the court that anti-graft watchdog has clear evidence in assets beyond income cases against the accused as a reference has been filed after the approval by the NAB chairman. The reference has been filed against 12 accused including Sharjeel Memon’s wife and mother. The accused have been alleged of involvement in Rs 2.27 billion corruption while Sharjeel is facing corruption charges of Rs 5.75 billion.