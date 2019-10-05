Embarrassed by odour? Know what your body is trying to tell you

A distinctive unpleasant smell emanating from the body could be a huge source of embarrassment. While most people associate it with personal hygiene or lack thereof, these smells could be your body’s way of alerting you that something is not right, and needs to be checked with a professional at the earliest.

Here are some odours that you must not ignore.

ROTTEN-EGG BREATH — so you have been brushing twice a day, flossing even, but this bad breath refuses to leave. This could be a sign of bacterial infection. A bacteria called H pylori – found in the digestive system – is to be blamed. For some people situation can get extreme and lead to stomach ulcers and even gastric cancer. It is best to consult with a doctor at the earliest and prepare a course of treatment.

ROTTEN-APPLE BREATH — when it comes to health, breath is a huge giveaway. So, if your breath smells like a rotten apple, it could be because of insufficient insulin in the body. According to a research published in the Journal of International Society of Preventative & Community Dentistry, rotten-apple breath is linked to ‘unbalanced insulin-dependent diabetes’. This needs to be checked.

FOUL BODY SMELL — sometimes even showering doesn’t rid you of these smells that emanate from the armpits. This could be a sign of magnesium deficiency, which occurs when we consume too much of sugar, caffeine and processed foods. If you have other symptoms as well, like muscle cramps, twitching and numbness, you could ask your doctor to check the magnesium levels in your blood.

SMELLY FEET — this can be a major inconvenience. If your feet sweat regardless of the weather and footwear, it could be because of a rare condition called ‘hyperhidrosis’. If you experience the extremities of this condition – such as having your feet slide inside your shoes – you should check with a podiatrist.

FISHY ODOUR AND VAGINAL DISCHARGE — if it smells terrible and there’s an increased vaginal discharge as well, it could be because of an infection called ‘bacterial vaginosis’ – an overgrowth of bacteria present in the vagina. While all women have these bacteria, the overgrowth can be detrimental. It mostly happens during periods, after sex, or sex. It is best to check with your gynaecologist for this.