Sia suffering from neurological disease

Singer and songwriter Sia has revealed that she is suffering from neurological disease ehlers-danlos syndrome. The 43-year-old Australian singer took to Twitter to share her health issues with her followers. “Hey, I’m suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers-danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is hard. Pain is demoralising and you’re not alone,” Sia tweeted. According to The Ehlers-Danlos Society, ehlers-danlos syndromes are a group of connective tissue disorders that can be inherited and are varied both in how they affect the body and in their genetic causes. They are generally characterised by joint hypermobility, skin hyperextensibility and tissue fragility. The rare disorder is affecting only 1 in 5,000 individuals worldwide.