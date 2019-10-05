Lahore welcomes international cricket yet again

After several years as an international sports pariah, Pakistan’s cricket fans are excited to see foreign players in their country again.

Foreign teams almost completely shunned Pakistan after the March 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore. Seven Pakistanis were killed and seven Srilankans wounded.

During those years, Pakistani teams representing all sports generally had to play abroad or not at all. Two rare exceptions were visits by Kenya and Zimbabwe’s teams in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been continually persuading the ICC and cricket-playing nations to come back. The mega event of Pakistan Super League is one of those efforts that came out with fruitful results.

Notably, security officials are determined to repay the coming visitors’ faith in Pakistan’s turnaround.

The players will get the security which is given to heads of state. Moreover, extra security contingents are already being deployed in Lahore.

Also, only ticket holders will be allowed to enter the Qaddafi stadium. They will be picked up from parking areas and dropped off at the stadium by special shuttles.

Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see foreign stars they had no chance to watch live for several years.