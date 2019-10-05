Erdogan says Turkey plans military operation east of Euphrates in Syria

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey will carry out a military air and ground operation east of the Euphrates in Syria, where Ankara and Washington have yet to establish a planned ‘safe zone’.

“We’ve made our preparations, we’ve made our operation plans, given the necessary instructions,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would carry out air and ground actions and these could start “as soon as today or tomorrow.”

The United States has agreed to jointly establish a safe zone on the Syrian border, but Ankara has said it is not satisfied with progress and has frequently threatened to carry out military operations there.