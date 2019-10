ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday warned that anyone crossing the Line of Control (LoC) from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for humanitarian aid or to support the Kashmiri struggle would play into the hands of Indian narrative.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that he understood the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) under an inhumane curfew for over two months.