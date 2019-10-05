Amount of Rs 9 million raised for treatment of autistic children: Stefano Pontecorvo

Lahore: Italy’s ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo has said that Italy resolves to ensure proper treatment and rehabilitation of special children in Pakistan besides world-class training to their teachers.

He was talking to journalists after a meeting with Dr Saeed Elahi, Chairman of Red Crescent Pakistan, here at a local hotel last month. Stefano Pontecorvo’s wife Ms Lydia was also present on the occasion.

Stefano Pontecorvo said that an amount of Rs 9 million had been raised for the treatment of special children suffering from Autism. In first phase, he said, the programme for the treatment and rehabilitation of Autistic children will be started from special children’s institutions based in Islamabad and Lahore.

Earlier, PRCS (Pakistan Red Crescent Society) Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi thanked Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo for visiting the National Headquarters and briefed him in detail about different programmes and initiatives being undertaken by the society.

He said that Italy rendered great support to Pakistan in the shape of relief items for the victims of the earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010.

He said PRCS will appreciate support in different programmes and initiatives, like Emergency Ambulance Services Fleet as well as up-gradation of Regional Blood Donor Centre.

Red Crescent Pakistan Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi said that the joint programme between Italy and Pakistan was a positive step not just towards treatment and rehabilitation of special children and teachers’ training for their capacity building but also to promote friendly relations between the two countries.