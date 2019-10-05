South Africa mount resistance on day three as Ashwin picks up five

Thanks to Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock’s fighting knocks of 160 and 111 runs respectively, South Africa ensured that they stayed in the hunt on day three of the first Test against India at Visakhaptnam on Friday. Having ended day two on the score of 39-3, South Africa faced an uphill task against an Indian bowling attack looking to maintain their dominance on day three. And the contributions of Elgar and de Kock went a long way in ensuring that the visitors’ ended day three on 385-8, with the excellent Ravichandran Ashwin picking up five wickets by the end of the day. Temba Bavuma was the first wicket of the day, when he fell to Ishant Sharma to reduce South Africa to 63-4. In walked in skipper Faf du Plessis, who, aware of his bad form on the last tour, made sure that his team did not lose any more wickets and went into lunch with the score at 153-4.

Bavuma and du Plessis continued the good work after lunch as well, and made India toil hard in the field at the beginning of the second session. Both batsmen brought up their half-centuries and stitched together a much-needed partnership of 115 runs. But it was Ashwin who provided the breakthrough, dismissing du Plessis for 55, with the score reading 178-5. It was then time for the start of the second big partnership of the day, between Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock, with Elgar bringing up a brilliant century right before Tea. Both batsmen held out till the break, and used the interval to re-align their strategy to go again in the third session of the day.

With the South African innings in need of cautious acceleration, both batsmen picked up the pace of run-scoring, with Elgar going past the 150 run-mark, and the duo putting on a partnership of 160 runs. Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for India just as the batsmen were threatening to continue adding runs to the South African total, finally dismissing Elgar for 160. Senuran Muthusamy joined de Kock at the crease, and the latter continued his aggressive approach to bring up his century, adding a brief 28 runs to the total. Ashwin dismissed de Kock in the 110th over, and did not waste more time in castling Vernon Philander for a duck, leaving the South African score at 376-8. That was the last wicket that South Africa lost till the end of play, and ended the day on 385-8 with Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj batting on 12 and 3 respectively.