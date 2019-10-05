Women’s golf at Royal Palm tomorrow

The first Hi-Tech Women’s Golf Tournament will be contested over 18 holes on stroke play basis at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Course on Sunday (tomorrow). This event is exclusively for women golfers and aims to promote competitive golf activity amongst the avid and spirited golfers and affords a chance to feminine aspirants to show their playing skills and emerge as golfers of merit. Interestingly, the organising team comprises of women and is headed by Mrs Mina Zainab, an energized and motivated golf enthusiast, who has managed to lure the top women golf players of the city to participate and evaluate their progress and playing stature and caliber. Her efforts have also attracted a sponsor in Hi Tech Grain Mills, a pearl white rice producer, who has rendered complete support and enabled enticing and adorable prizes for the top performers. This tournament has segments for women having a handicap of zero to 15 and categorized as Diamond. Another segment is for women falling in handicap range 16-24, categorized as Emerald, while women with a handicap between 25-36 will be vying for prizes in Ruby category. As for the junior girls under-14, they will play under the umbrella of Shining Star. To add glow and luminosity to the event, the dress theme for Diamond category is white, Emerald will wear green and Ruby colour will be worn Ruby section participants.