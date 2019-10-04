‘Womaniya’ song of ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ celebrates womanhood

The new song “Womaniya”, from the upcoming Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, is out. In the song, the lead actresses can be seen paying tribute to womanhood with swag. “Saand Ki Aankh” is based on the lives of India’s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, essayed in the film by Taapsee and Bhumi. Filmed against a village backdrop, the song features younger versions of Bhumi and Taapsee. Dressed in rural village attire, the actresses can be seen grooving to the song, sung by Vishal Dadlani. “Womaniya” is penned by Raj Shekhar and composed by Vishal Mishra. Talking about the song, Raj Shekhar said: “The song is a celebration of womanhood in all its glory. It is the voice, which is mostly unheard in the male-dominated society. It is a tribute to the struggles of our grandmothers, mothers.” Vishal said that he gets goosebumps when he listens to the song.