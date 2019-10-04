Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Travis Scott split

Businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner is speaking out about her split from rapper and singer Travis Scott.

Earlier this week, E! News learned that the beauty mogul and her rapper beau are pressing pause on their relationship after two years together. “Kylie and Travis aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart,” a source told E! News of the couple, who are parents to daughter Stormi Webster. “It’s not a firm split. They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.”

“They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very sceptical about Travis,” the insider added. “Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.”

Amid much speculation about the celeb duo’s break, Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to give an update on her relationship with Travis Scott.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!” Kylie tweeted Thursday morning. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Amid much speculation about the celeb duo’s break, Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to give an update on her relationship with Travis Scott

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also addressed speculation about her recent reunion with her ex, Tyga.

On Tuesday night, Kylie enjoyed a night out with her BFFs, Stassie and Kelsey. After the pals spent time at Hollywood hot spot Delilah, Kylie met up with her former beau, a source told E! News.

“Kylie wanted to have a girls’ night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news,” a source explained to E! News earlier this week. “[Tyga] was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out.”

The insider also added that while Kylie and Tyga “have been in touch” since calling it quits in 2017, they “don’t talk often.”

As for the speculation about the reunion, Jenner Tweeted, “The Internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Case closed.