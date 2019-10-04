Khloe Kardashian has ‘no interest’ in reconciling with Tristan Thompson

Are socialite and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson getting back together?

Not so fast.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who share daughter True Thompson, have sparked reconciliation rumours in recent weeks, fuelled by Tristan Thompsan’s flirty comments on Khloe Kardashian’s social media posts. Now, a source tells E! News that Tristan has been “desperately trying to win Khloe back.”

“He’s doing everything he can to prove himself and won’t take no for an answer. He’s saying nice things to Khloe and flattering her constantly. He knows he made a big mistake and lost the best thing that’s ever happened to him,” the insider shares, referencing Thompson’s cheating scandals. “He’s very persistent and isn’t backing down no matter what Khloe says or does.”

“Recently they have started spending more time together and nothing makes Khloe happier than seeing True spend time with both of her parents,” the source says. “Tristan is trying to do everything right and is slowly getting back in with Khloe.”

However, a second source tells E! News that the Good American businesswoman has “no interest” in getting back together with her ex.

“She finally feels like she is in a good headspace and they are on such great terms that she doesn’t want to shake things up. She doesn’t trust Tristan and doesn’t want to be hurt again,” the insider tells E! News. “Khloe is fine being single for now and focusing on being a mom to baby True.”

The source adds, “Tristan has been trying to get back with her since the day he cheated, and she is still not buying it. She likes being on good terms and co-parenting. She doesn’t want to rock the boat right now.”

Khloe and Tristan officially called it quits in February, following his cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

But, it appears that Tristan is back on good terms with Khloe’s family again, considering he was spotted at dinner alongside Kim Kardashian last month. This sighting of the duo came shortly after Khloe opened up about Tristan’s cheating during an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

“I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people,” Kardashian said in early September. “I just want everyone to just be better people with each day and that’s genuinely how I feel.”