Iqra signs film alongside Yasir Hussain

After making big waves in the drama industry with her phenomenal acting in ‘Suno Chanda’ and ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’, actress Iqra Aziz is all set to make a name for herself in the film industry with her debut in ‘Half Fry’ alongside fiancé Yasir Hussain.

It won’t be the first time Aziz and Hussain will share the screen as the two are already appearing together in drama serial Jhooti.

While talking to media, director Abu Aleeha confirmed the news and shared that the films will be released on Eidul Fitr in 2020.

‘Half Fry’ is an action romantic-comedy, written and to be directed by Abu Aleeha who has also directed films ‘Kataksha’ and ‘Tevar’ previously.

The film is in its pre-production phase. It will be shot in November and December.

The film cast also includes Faizan Khawaja, Faryal Mehmood, Saleem Meraj, Sana Fakhar, Ismail Tara, Danish Nawaz and Iffat Umer alongside the lovebirds.

Earlier, Yasir Hussain has made several cameos in Pakistani films, such as ‘Baaji’ and ‘Chhalawa’. He will play a prominent character after 2016’s ‘Lahore se Aagey’.