Taylor Swift cries over a banana on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift got an unexpected surprise on Thursday on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ when the host asked if she had recently gotten Lasik eye surgery. When Swift nodded yes, clearly dreading what was to come, Fallon revealed that he had obtained a home video from Swift’s mother of the pop star right after her surgery, loopy from painkillers, sporting huge goggles. The clip shows Swift attempting to eat some bananas in the kitchen and stressing out over picking the wrong one. Later, her mother chastises her for trying to eat a banana in bed, to which Swift responds, “I’m not asleep, my mind is alive.” The video itself is kind of adorable, but Taylor Swift was so shocked by Jimmy Fallon showing the clip on television that it is all she could really talk about for the rest of their interview.