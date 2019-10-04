Launch of Women Economic Empowerment Council in Sindh

“Women Economic Empowerment is the key to the women development of Sindh and Women development department is committed to increase the potential for women economic empowerment” said Shehla Raza, Minster for women development, in a local hotel to Launch the Land Mark initiative of the department as WEE Council. The ceremony was organized by Women Development Department in collaboration of HomeNet Pakistan with support of UN women.

Minister Shehla Raza said that for the implementation of the HBW Act 2018, WDD is committed and shall monitor the progress by reaching out to the women HBWs and developing their capacities. Its important to note that a high level forum WEE has been launched today with the aim to bring all the economic related activities under one window at women development department to ensure the economic and social wellbeing of women in Sindh in spheres of life whether in formal or informal arrangements. She said the GoS is committed to create spaces for economic prosperity for women by establishing policy related platforms and reaching out to the women in 29 districts by creating windows of opportunities.

Kapil Dev, Provincial Coordinator UN women said that UN women is working with the government of Pakistan for ensuring the women empowerment at all levels. He said that UN women is supporting the Sindh government in providing technical support to address the women related issues ensuing their participation at levels and paving way for conducive environment for policy development and implementation . It is important that government should take ownership of these initiatives.

The main objectives of the WEE Networkis to create a platform within Women Development Department for a dialogue on Women’s Economic Empowerment; to improve coordination among several stakeholders amongst private sector, women’s organizations, NGOs/INGOs and government departments on issues and programmes related to economic empowerment; creating a referral system to support women startups and women entrepreneurs for promoting and strengthening economic empowerment through linking them with skills/business development, service delivery channels, market linkages, strengthening capacities & knowledge sharing, safe working environment, as well as creating linkages for resolving issues with Ombudsman offices and labour courts etc. Moreover, facilitating the implementation of Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) especially SDG 5 gender equality and; SDG goal 8 decent work and economic growth; promoting evidence based researches on WEE.

Ume LailaAzhar of HomeNet Pakistan shared an extensive research on economic empowerment of women focusing Pakistan’s status among countries and women’s participation ratio and share. Evenwhen not explicitly focused on women’s empowerment the social enterprise sector is providing greater opportunities in employment than the wider economy. Women workforce in Pakistan is 22 %; where as Women (% of social enterprise workforce) is 37 %; women percentage of leaders in for-profit sector is only 5 % and percentage in social enterprise is 20 %. With this is situation of women contribution in the GDP become skeptical where the contribution they are making is not measured in a parameter that is required to measure the growth with regard to the women participation in the workforce. It is important to count women income, if women are counted, she stressed. “As a matter of fact, the graph of women growth is not heading towards a steady growth because there is a disconnect between policy and practice, Ume Laila added.

Secretary WDD Alia Shahid explained the structure and concept of WEE and said that WDD recognizes its due role in composition of this body and will try its best to play an effective role for overall women economic empowerment. She said that she expects cooperation of all stockholders in making this Network a strong and strengthened body to further enhance the agenda of women empowerment in Sindh.

Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson, Sindh Commission on the Status of women ,said the WEE council needs to take to take a holistic view of the roles of relevant departments and institutions. Sindh Commission on the status of women as a member of this Council will play the role of a superior body where we need to check what measures and steps are taken for women empowerment and how are these steps taken and what relief or constraints and challenges are these women facing. Providing example of honor killing, she mentioned that there are a lot of free legal aid institutions but they are unable to address such issues. She further mentioned about rehabilitation of women, where women still have to suffer from several social stigmas and hence require help. These women are facing issues because departments are not playing their individual roles carefully.

MahamSiddiqi,Principal Pakistan Readymade Garments and Technical training institute (RGTTI), Karachi said that together with HomeNet Pakistan, the institute has taken the initiative to capacitate the home base workers from Karachi major slums and have empowered them through teaching tailor made courses . Late these women are excelling in the micro level businesses at community level. She said that private sector training institute plays a pivotal role in training the women and youth for job placement at different industries of textile and ready made agreement. The institute she said is willing to support the government of Sindh in training and skill development.

ShaheenZamir Vice President of First Women Bank highlighted the importance of financial institutes and was of the view that keeping in view of importance of digital marketing and ecommerce. She informed that the window of opportunity available at the bank for loaning as per state bank ruling on 5 % is something women form all sectors and categories can benefit. The need to coordinate and have access to the solutions available with banks.Financial Inclusion of women plays a significant role in women economic empowerment.

Naheed Syed of HomeNet, presented the overall picture of the project implemented with the support of UN women in Karachi and Thatta. A total of 3500 home based workers have been organized and facilitated by HomeNet Pakistan for registration withlabour department, and during the two years different programs of awareness, trainings, linkages building, have been run in communities in Karachi & Thatta.

Shahana Kaukab from Employers Federation of Pakistan(EFP) presented the situation of the women working in the industry. She said that the low level women participation in factories is due to several reasons which include the fear to step from home. Challenges of longer working hours hinder their workplace participation so they prefer to stay at home. The non-availability of the transportation facility is the main reason. Absence of day care facilities and women friendly spaces are another challenge. She said that EFP is very conscious of the fact that women should be included at all levels and are committed to take positive actions for ensuring their inclusion and stated that this Network is the need of the time in order to provide a platform and to make coordinated efforts for women empowerment in Sindh in all sectors.

Stakeholders present in the event gave their constructive input for formation, structure and strengthening for WEE Network in Sindh. All the stakeholders appreciated the concept of WEE Network and the significance of labour force in informal sector especially women home based workers. The WEE Council comprise of a body under chairmanship of Secretary WDD, Convener is Director WDD. The members of the WEE network are from organizations working on women’s economic empowerment, relevant departments, women owned businesses/ women entrepreneurs, private companies, banks, financial institutions, academia, scholars, and UN Agencies and donor agencies.

The stakeholder participated in the event were First Women Bank, Social Welfare Dept, Labour department, Energy department Sindh, Planning & Development, TAF, JICA,UNWomen, Sindh Commission on Status of Women, Employers, LHRLA, Employers Federation of Pakistan, WDFP, PRGTTI, Pakistan Fisher Folk, HunarGhar, Provincial Ombudsman Sindhoffice, Women Chamber, Circle.