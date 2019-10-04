Missing Persons Commission disposed of 4,140 cases until Sept

Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4140 cases upto September 30, 2019 as per monthly progress report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances September 2019.

A total number of 6332 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission up to August, 2019. During September, 2019, 40 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6372. The Missing Persons Commission in September 2019 disposed of 73 cases of missing persons.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 483 hearings in September 2019, 234 in Islamabad, 39 in Peshawar, 115 in Karachi and 95 hearings in Quetta during September 2019.

Chairman of the Commission Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal and other Honorable members have disposed of 4140 cases till September 2019. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman missing person commission and other Honorable members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman of Missing Person Commission is serving the Commission in honorary capacity and drawing no salary and availing other faculties.