Germany wants to be a trusted partner of Pakistan: ambassador

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck has said his country wanted to have a trusted and durable partnership with Pakistan adding he would try his best to further strengthen and promote bilateral relations.

The newly-arrived German ambassador made these remarks on the occasion of German Unity Day reception held at the lush green lawns of the embassy.

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi was the chief guest while SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also attended the event.

The German ambassador further said he has just arrived therefore he would not talk much as he was very new in Islamabad and still in the learning process.

Ambassador Schlagheck added he was very pleased to see a large number of audiences despite heavy rain that shows their resilience and love for Germany. He said Pakistan was a country full of opportunities and resources. Its people are hard working and friendly. He also lauded the efforts of previous German ambassador Martin Kobler for rendering great service in bringing both countries even closer. “Everybody has a different approach and so have I but trust me that the objective remains to be the same”, he added. He said this 3rd October was his first year in Islamabad that marks the 29th anniversary of German unification and that corresponds with the fall of the Berlin wall, roughly thirty years ago, that led eventually to Germany reunited and Europe suddenly transformed. He said two elements are very close to our hearts. First, never underestimate will and desire of people for democracy and freedom, which is a key lesson of Germany unity.

“This is a conviction that we do share solidly with the incumbent Pakistan administration spearheaded by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’.

Secondly, Germany unification would not be possible without friends, partners and neighbors. Cooperation and conflict resolution are the building blocks of strategic depth.

Make no mistake in the process of dialogue and conflict resolution and that was the very basis of the Germany reunification, the ambassador added. Federal Minister Ali Zaidi in his speech thanked the ambassador for inviting him. He also greeted the German nation on the unity day.