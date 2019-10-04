Malaysia lauds Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security

Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held meetings with Malaysian Defence Minister YB Tuan Haji Mohamad bin Sabu and Naval Chief Admiral Datuk Mohamad Reza bin Mohamad Sany in Kuala Lumpur and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests. The two sides stressed on the need for joint naval exercises between Malaysia and Pakistan. On the occasion, Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted efforts made by Pakistan Navy for regional security especially the regional maritime security patrol. He thanked Malaysian Defence Minister and Naval Chief for participating in AMAN exercises. Malaysian Defence Minister and Naval Chief lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security.