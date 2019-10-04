Bullish week on PSX

Stocks extended its winning streak for the fifth consecutive as positive sentiments surrounded the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) once again on Friday. The indices, despite minor hiccups in the first half of the session, managed to close in the green zone. The Benchmark KSE-100 index concluded today’s trading session with a 281.06 point (0.86 percent) gain to clock at 33,033.32, the highest close since July 2019.

The investors’ optimism breathed fresh rally as the bourse also did not follow the international stock market slump as investors rallied to pick up the equities. KSE-100 index recorded its intraday high of 33,053.79 gaining 301.53 points. However, the index lost momentum and rolled to its intraday low of 32,699.24 after shedding 53.02 points. Recovering its losses, it finally surged by 281.06 points at 33,033.32. The KMI-30 Index gained 550.79 points to close at 52,805.63, while the KSE All Share Index ended higher by 177.91 points at 23,972.47.

Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 60 points, Commercial Banks with 36 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 35 points, and Fertilizer with 31 points and Power Generation & Distribution with 30 points were the main sectors propping up the index as they continued to remain on investors’ radar.

The overall volumes remained healthy and were recorded at 261.70 million. Worldcall Telecom, Dost Steels Limited ,Unity Foods Limited remained the top picks of the day. The scripts had traded 33.23 million shares, 15.18 million shares and 13.53 million shares respectively.

Loads Limited announced its results for FY19. The company’s revenue increased by 16.7pc to Rs5.71 billion while gross profit margin rose to 9.09pc.

Meanwhile, the private sector has borrowed a net sum of Rs.59.28 billion according to the weekly data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, during the week ended September 27, 2019, which brings the cumulative net retirement for ongoing fiscal year FY2020 to Rs.90.04 billion.

The government in contrast is projected to add Rs19.3 trillion to its public debt in the next five years, which is equal to 80pc of the debt gathered in the past 71 years. Public debt is estimated to rise to Rs35.2 trillion (up Rs4.2 trillion) by end of the current fiscal year, of which Rs3.2 trillion increase is attributed to the budget deficit while the remaining Rs1.1 trillion or 26pc due to currency devaluation.