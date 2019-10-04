NEW DELHI: India’s Air Force chief has finally admitted that its Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near Srinagar on February 27 this year, came down after its own missile mistakenly hit it.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said, “Court of Inquiry has completed and it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper. We will take action against the two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in the future.”

In the crash, the Indian Air Force lost six personnel when their chopper was hit by its own SPYDER air defense missile over Budgam.

Bhadauria also said, “Rafale and S-400 Air Defence missile system will further bolster the capability of the Indian Air Force.”

