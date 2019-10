ISLAMABAD: Citing the example of opening batsman Abid Ali, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believed more youngsters would have given the chance to prove their mettle in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

Abid played a solid inning of 74 runs off 67 balls and smashed 10 fours in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. Now, Pakistan would meet the 1996 World Cup winners in Lahore for a three-match T20 series beginning from Saturday.