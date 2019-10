ISLAMABAD: The exports of base metals and articles from the country grew by 35.62 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

During the period under review, the export of base metals and its articles was recorded at $115.044 million against $84.827 million recorded during the same period of last year, showing an increase of 35.62 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).