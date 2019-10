ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of protest movement announced by Jamiat Ulema Islam chief Fazlur Rehaman and his government would complete its term.

Talking to a private news channel, he assured that the incumbent government would complete its five years tenure, adding, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also face resistance if he disrupts political system.