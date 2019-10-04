Ambassador Stefano wants to see Pakistan and Italy as close friends

Italy’s ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo has said that he resolves to see Pakistan and Italy as close friends.

As Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan, he said, “I am working to strengthen friendship and ties.” In a message, he greeted all compatriots in Pakistan and the Pakistani community living and working in Italy.

Italy and Pakistan, he said, “are linked by a long history of friendship, characterized by strong complementarity in all areas of bilateral cooperation, from the political to the economic-commercial and scientific.”

He added: This relationship is characterized, nowadays more than ever, by a crescendo of contacts at all levels, and this is made possible by the joint action of all the actors of the Italian System in Pakistan: this is to say the Italian Embassy in Islamabad , the Consulate in Karachi and, in the latter ‘s premises, the new office of the International Trade Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of enterprises.”

Notably, Mr Stefano is quite popular among Pakistanis because of his informal and friendly gestures of bonding that make the local people feel connected to him.

His pictures in shalwar kameez show his interest in blending with common Pakistanis. At times, he posts photos of his cat from office.