Pakistan urges US, Taliban to resume peace talks soon

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged US and Taliban to resume peace talks soon and end their differences because a stable and peace full Afghanistan is in interest of Pakistan and whole region.

A delegation of the Taliban Political Commission (TPC) in Doha led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Thursday held an important meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of negotiations to end persisting deadlock with the US regarding Afghan peace process and – an end to bloodthirsty war in Afghanistan.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor among other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The premier, while welcoming the delegation, said that Pakistan wanted success in Afghan peace talks between US and Afghan Taliban and both should end their differences Pakistan was playing it’s due role in this regard.

Earlier , the Taliban held key talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

According to sources, more than 12 Taliban representatives arrived in Islamabad and a delegation from Qatar is also likely to join the dialogue.

The team is also likely to meet US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who is already in Islamabad.

The Taliban’s Doha-based spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, told AFP on Wednesday that the simultaneous visits to Pakistan were a “coincidence”.

But when asked whether there was any possibility of the insurgents meeting Khalilzad, he replied: “Why not? It depends on the Americans.”

The Taliban are still ready to sign the agreement which Khalilzad and Baradar had hashed out in Doha, he said.