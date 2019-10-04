Manmohan Singh to attend Inauguration Ceremony at Kartarpur

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has accepted Islamabad’s invitation to travel to Kartarpur Sahib across the border, and take part in the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony, scheduled to be held in November this year.

The confirmation came from Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s spokesperson, Raveen Thukral, who stated that former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will join the first Jatha of Sikh pilgrims to visit the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib, on 9th November.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh accepts @capt_amarinder’s invite to join 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Gurdwara on Nov 9, will also attend Sultanpur Lodhi main event @550yrsGuruNanak pic.twitter.com/cD9rJoZUBT — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) October 3, 2019

Dr. Manmohan Singh has also agreed to attend the Sultanpur Lodhi main event to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

CM Indian Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh has extended invitations to the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to take part in the all-party group that would arrive at the historic inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, to be held in Pakistan.

He met with Prime Minister Modi, Indian President Kovind, and Dr. Manmohan Singh separately on Thursday in New Delhi, and extended invitations to the three leaders.

Met President Ram Nath Kovind ji and invited him to grace the celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of #550PrakashPurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. @PunjabGovtIndia is making all necessary arrangements to observe this historic occasion in a befitting manner. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/FoQRGMG7t1 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 3, 2019

Amarinder Singh said that Dr. Manmohan Singh has accepted the invitation to take part in the inauguration ceremony. Amarinder Singh said, “Happy to meet former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji at his residence today. Have invited him to join us on the 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara & attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Prakash Purab.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced Pakistan’s decision to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on Monday.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the Kartarpur Corridor is an important project for Pakistan, and Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally invested in its timely completion.

Qureshi said, “On behalf of the Pakistani government, as the foreign minister of Pakistan, I extend an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.” The Foreign Minister added that the government will also send a formal written invitation to Dr. Singh.

The Foreign Minister also extended an invitation to Sikh pilgrims across the world, inviting them to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Atif Majeed, Pakistan’s project director had informed earlier this month that the visa-free border crossing from India to Pakistan’s Kartarpur area will be inaugurated on 9th November, in time to receive pilgrims of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, to be held on 12th November.