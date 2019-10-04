KARACHI: The Election Tribunal at the Sindh High Court has turned down Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s petition against Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, a private source reported on Friday.

Shehbaz, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, had challenged the validity of the election win of the Karachi-based Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

The petition was dismissed by SHC judge Justice Yousaf Ali Sayeed.

Shehbaz Sharif had taken the stance that Faisal Vawda had rigged the elections and requested the tribunal to nullify the polls.

It is worth mentioning here that Shehbaz Sharif had lost the elections by just over 600 votes. Faisal Vawda had bagged 35,344 votes while Shehbaz Sharif received 34,626 votes.

Faisal Vawda talked to media at the high court and thanked the Almighty that the verdict came in his favor. The prayers of my parents were with me, the PTI leader said while terming Shehbaz Sharif a person with fake personality.